Simu Liu recounts his first script reading session

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Simu Liu, who has won the audiences hearts with his work in the Marvel Studios ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, was left in tears during the course of films first narration director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Sharing his experience Liu said: "Destin did such a beautiful job of describing the story to me before I read it, then when I finally read it, I cried. I cried because there is such an intimate relationship between Shang-Chi and the characters and his family."

"I realised that the movie is, at the end of the day, about family. I cried because we see an Asian superhero doing superhero things and saving the world. It was such a profound moment for me as a fan, as an actor, as an Asian person. Just incredible", he added.

Shang-Chi is a superhero, who fights evils from his past when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film, which features the first South Asian superhero representative ever, is available for streaming in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada on Disney+ Hotstar.

--IANS

aa/dc