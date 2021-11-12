Singapore reports 2,396 new Covid-19 cases

Of the new cases, 2,243 were in the community, 136 were in migrant worker dormitories and 17 were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release on Thursday.

Singapore, Nov 12 (IANS) Singapore reported 2,396 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally in the country to 230,077.

A total of 1,610 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 270 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward and 59 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, 70 cases are critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 68.9 per cent.

Eight more patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 548, the Ministry added.

