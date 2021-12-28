Singapore reports 280 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Dec 28 (IANS) Singapore reported 280 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally in the country to 278,044.
Of the new cases reported on Monday, 141 were in the community, five were in migrant worker dormitories and 134 were imported cases, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.
Among the new cases, 101 were confirmed to have contracted the Omicron variant of Covid-19, with 22 local and 79 imported cases, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.
Three more patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 825, the Ministry said.
