Singapore reports 9 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, March 18 (IANS) Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported nine new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 60,137.

All Of the new cases are imported cases, the Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, 17 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 60,001 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.