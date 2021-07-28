Singer confirms Vijay's next, fans are excited!

While fans of Thalapathy Vijay are waiting for an official confirmation from the actor regarding his next after his ongoing film Beast, singer Krish posted a tweet that has excited the fans.
Yes, Krish has confirmed that Vijay's next is with Vamshi Paidipally while wishing the director on his birthday. But soon he realized that neither Vamshi nor Vijay confirmed the news so, Krish deleted the tweet.
To be produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Cine Creations, the producer is waiting for the right time to officially announce the biggie, which will be simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu.
Vijay is yet to sign the dotted line as he has the habit of formally signing a film only after listening to the full script. Vamshi is currently working on the script so that, he can narrate the film from the start till the end.