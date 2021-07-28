Singer confirms Vijay's next, fans are excited!

While fans of Thalapathy Vijay are waiting for an official confirmation from the actor regarding his next after his ongoing film Beast, singer Krish posted a tweet that has excited the fans.

Yes, Krish has confirmed that Vijay's next is with Vamshi Paidipally while wishing the director on his birthday. But soon he realized that neither Vamshi nor Vijay confirmed the news so, Krish deleted the tweet.