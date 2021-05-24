Singer Dev Negi's new song 'Mental' aims to add some craziness: Video director Rajiv S. Ruia

"The current situation of Covid-19 all is not that good, people are scared and they are not in a happy space. So, my team and I decided to work on a song for the sake of entertainment and motivate the audience to stay at home. We made Mental to add some craziness in their lives," Ruia told IANS.

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) The music video of playback star Dev Negi's upcoming non-film party song "Mental" has been directed by Rajiv S. Ruia, who feels this was the appropriate time to release it, as the track should lift spirits amidst the gloom all around.

The director says you have to put in a lot of effort in a party number for the video to stand out.

"Creating party music is challenging. If you look at the music industry, there have been lots of party numbers and hip-hop songs released, and most of them became successful. But the audience looks for something new and for that new thing every time, and we have to research and work hard on the lyrics," he says.

Ruia, who has directed films such as "My Friend Ganesha" and "Mushkil: Fear Behind You", adds : "In a movie, we get lots of time to explain the storyline but in a music album, we have to narrate the story in less than five minutes. I have done more than 80 music videos but after I started directing movies, I stopped making music videos. Today, people are watching music videos and so I started again."

The video features Dev Sharma and Preeti Goswami, and will release on May 25.

