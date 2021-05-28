Singer Rina Sawayama in 'Keanu Reeves-starrer 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Los Angeles, May 28 (IANS) Japanese-British pop superstar Rina Sawayama is set to star alongside Keanu Reeves in the upcoming film "John Wick: Chapter 4".

"I'm so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4," Stahelski said.

Details about her role are still under wraps. The film is being directed by Chad Stahelski, reports deadline.com. The script is by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski are producing, with Reeves and Louise Rosner as executive producers.