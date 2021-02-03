Singer Tulsi Kumar to host radio show

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Singer Tulsi Kumar turns radio show host for the second season of the show, Indie Hai Hum. The first season of the show, which promotes independent music artistes, was hosted by singer Darshan Raval.

"Music binds people beyond everything and I am extremely grateful for being a part of this initiative. Plus, being a host is a completely new role for me and I am surely enjoying it," Tulsi tells IANS.