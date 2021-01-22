Singers Jason Derulo, Adam Levine team up for first time

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) Singers Jason Derulo and Adam Levine have joined forces for the first time. Their new collaboration is called Lifestyle.

Derulo took to Twitter on Thursday to share a brief video that has him dancing to the song. He is surrounded by coins and bling stuff.

"One of my fav songs I've done & it features @adamlevine. Had 2 go crazy for this dance ONLY video," Derulo tweeted.