A section of media has reported that Sitara, daughter of Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu would be teaming up with Thalapathy Vijay in his 66th film with director Vamshi. Reports also added that as Mahesh Babu has a good rapport with Vamshi, the star has given his nod.



But when we asked sources close to the team, they refuted it as a mere rumor. They also added that no such talks ever happened.





We hear that Mahesh is planning for a grand launch for her daughter and her big-screen debut will happen very soon. If all goes well, she might act in one of the upcoming films of Mahesh Babu.



Meanwhile, the shoot of Thalapathy 66 is likely to begin in January 2022.