Siva and Rajinikanth to discuss the shoot resuming plan of Annaatthe!

Recently, Sun Pictures had made an official announcement that their biggie Annaatthe featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead is all set to release on November 4 for this year's Diwali. The shoot of the film is currently on hold due to the sudden health issues of Rajinikanth who is recuperating well with proper medications.

The latest is that Siva had met Rajinikanth recently to discuss how and when to resume the shoot. After consulting with the producers, Siva will once again meet Rajinikanth.

Both the production house and director have promised to provide a safe environment to Rajinikanth. Earlier, in the Hyderabad schedule, four members of the Annaatthe team were infected by the coronavirus. Rajinikanth was also hospitalized in Hyderabad for high blood pressure.

The film has Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish also in the cast.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu