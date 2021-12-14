Sivaangi on board for Vadivelu's Naai Sekar Returns

Sivaangi of Cooku With Comali fame is on board for legendary comedy actor Vadivelu's comeback film Naai Sekar Returns. Produced by Lyca Productions, Anandaraj, Redin Kingsley, Vigneshkanth, and Lollu Sabha Sesh are playing pivotal characters in the film. Earlier, there was a buzz that Priya Bhavani Shankar would play the female lead in Naai Sekar Returns but the makers haven't confirmed her presence yet.

Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the music for this comedy entertainer in which a dog also plays a pivotal role. Umesh J Kumar is taking care of the production design while Selva is in charge of the cuts.

A formal pooja was recently held at a star hotel in Chennai. The film is expected to go on floors later this month.

