Sivakarthikeyan and Aishwarya Rajesh get Kalaimamani Award

The Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Mandram announced Kalaimamani Awards for this year. Among the young actors Sivakarthikeyan, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Yogi Babu are featured in the list. Among the directors, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Ravi Marya are the proud recipients of the Award. Producers Kalaipuli S Thanu, Isari Ganesh, music composer Imman, and Dheena have also won the award.