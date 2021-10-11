Sivakarthikeyan and Nelson to team up again?

Now, if sources in the industry are to be believed, Sivakarthikeyan is likely to team up with Nelson again for a biggie in 2022. Nelson and Siva are friends for more than a decade that they started their journey in Vijay TV.

Whenever a film takes a good opening, news about the director-hero duo teaming up for another film pops up from nowhere!

After Nelson couldn't make his Vettai Mannan with Silambarasan TR, he returned to television. Now, Nelson has become a bankable director with two back-to-back blockbusters Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor.

Nelson is currently busy shooting for Thalapathy Vijay's new film Beast.

After completing Beast, the director is likely to team with Siva again for a film to be produced by Lyca Productions. We also hear that Lyca and financier Anbu have helped Sivakarthikeyan to pay the debts that he owes to financiers for his previous loss ventures so, the actor will be doing a film for them.