Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan cast together once again in 'Don'!

Impressed with her performance and professionalism in Doctor , Sivakarthikeyan is said to have recommended Priyanka Arul Mohan for his upcoming movie Don and the film's director Cibi has given his nod. As a result, an official announcement on Priyanka's inclusion in Don was made yesterday on Twitter.

The film also has SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, and Soori in pivotal characters. Produced by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film.

The shoot of the film is all set to commence by the second week of February. Sources say that the makers are planning for a possible release in September.

Touted to be a college-based story, Sivakarthikeyan is said to be playing a rebel student in the film.