Sivakarthikeyan and Thaman to team up!

Tamil cinema's leading actor Sivakarthikeyan and Telugu cinema's numero uno music composer Thaman are all set to team up for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual to be directed by Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP will be bankrolling the yet-untitled film.

While wishing Thaman on his birthday, Sivakarthikeyan has wished many more hits like Butta Bomma for the composer. Thanking Siva, Thaman said that together they will rock in #SK21 (the 21st film of the actor).

There is another strong buzz that Thaman will be composing the music for Vijay's next with Vamshi but an official announcement is yet to be out.

It looks like following Telugu, Thaman is all set to compose many biggies in Tamil.