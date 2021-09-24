Sivakarthikeyan begins dubbing for 'Don'!

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has commenced dubbing for his college-based romantic comedy entertainer Don . Produced by Lyca Productions and SK Productions, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shivaangi, Munishkanth, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Bala Saravanan, Soori, and RJ Vijay are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Cibi, an erstwhile associate of director Atlee is directing Don. The makers have shot the film mostly in Coimbatore and surrounding locales. For a song shoot, the team went to Agra.

Sources say that the shoot of Don is over and only a few minor works are left. If all goes well, the film will hit the screens for Christmas Holidays.

Meanwhile, Siva's Doctor is all set to release on October 9 and his Ayalaan is likely to release next year.