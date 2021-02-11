Sivakarthikeyan begins shooting for 'Don', to shoot in a college for forty days!

Sivakarthhikeyan has commenced shooting for his college-based comedy action entertainer Don with an auspicious pooja event today. Sources say that the actor is planning to shoot in a college for forty days.

Produced by SK Productions and Lyca Productions, Priyanka Mohanan plays the romantic interest of Sivakarthikeyan in the film. Cook With Comali fame Shivaangi, Munishkanth, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Bala Saravanan, Soori, and RJ Vijay are playing pivotal characters in the film.