Sivakarthikeyan begins shooting for 'Don', to shoot in a college for forty days!

Sivakarthhikeyan has commenced shooting for his college-based comedy action entertainer Don with an auspicious pooja event today. Sources say that the actor is planning to shoot in a college for forty days.
Produced by SK Productions and Lyca Productions, Priyanka Mohanan plays the romantic interest of Sivakarthikeyan in the film. Cook With Comali fame Shivaangi, Munishkanth, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Bala Saravanan, Soori, and RJ Vijay are playing pivotal characters in the film.
The film is being directed by Cibi, a former associate of Atlee. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Baskaran of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal fame is cranking the camera.
Sources say that the makers are planning to release the film for Vinayagar Chathurthi holidays.