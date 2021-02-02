Sivakarthikeyan completes dubbing for 'Doctor', to hit the screens on March 26?

Sivakarthikeyan has completed dubbing for his portions in his upcoming film Doctor. "#Doctor dubbing completed. Thank you @Nelsondilpkumar and his team for this entertaining journey", tweeted Sivakarthikeyan.
"Thank you sweetie @Siva_Kartikeyan for being very sweet to us and making this a memorable and entertaining journey #doctor see you soon in theatres", replied the film's director Nelson.
We hear that the film is likely to hit the screens on March 26 and not in April due to several films including Karthi's Sulthan and Dhanush's Karnan are planning to target the Tamil New Year weekend and the first week of April.
Produced by KJR Studios, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the romantic interest of Sivakarthikeyan.
Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, and Archana are also playing pivotal characters in the comedy action entertainer.