Sivakarthikeyan completes dubbing for 'Don', says he loved this journey!

Sivakarthikeyan is on cloud nine after the massive blockbuster of his recent comedy-action entertainer Doctor. Now, the actor has completed the dubbing for his upcoming film Don despite the heavy rains.
Sivakarthikeyan says that he loved this journey and revisited his college days. Touted to be a campus love story, Cibi, an erstwhile associate of director Atlee is the director of Don. The team had shot the film in Coimbatore, Chennai, and Agra.
Priyanka Arul Mohan who paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan in Doctor plays his pair in Don. The film also has Shivaangi, Munishkanth, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Bala Saravanan, Soori, and RJ Vijay in pivotal characters.
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film while KM Baskaran has handled the cinematography. The first look of the film will be out later today in the evening.
Don is likely to release for the Christmas Holidays.