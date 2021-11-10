Sivakarthikeyan completes dubbing for 'Don', says he loved this journey!

Sivakarthikeyan is on cloud nine after the massive blockbuster of his recent comedy-action entertainer Doctor. Now, the actor has completed the dubbing for his upcoming film Don despite the heavy rains.

Sivakarthikeyan says that he loved this journey and revisited his college days. Touted to be a campus love story, Cibi, an erstwhile associate of director Atlee is the director of Don. The team had shot the film in Coimbatore, Chennai, and Agra.