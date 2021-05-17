Sivakarthikeyan donated 25 lakhs to TN CM's Corona Relief Fund

Tamil cinema's leading actor Sivakarthikeyan has donated 25 lakhs to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Corona Relief Fund. Many actors have been generously donating towards the relief fund to help out the people and the Government from the ongoing second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.

Among the actors, now Sivakarthikeyan and Ajith have contributed the second-highest amount so far( 25 lakhs each). Suriya's family (Karthi and Sivakumar) has donated one crore rupees for the corona relief fund.