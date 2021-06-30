Sivakarthikeyan fans want #DoctorInTheaters!

When Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram's producer Sashikanth sold the film to Netflix, fans of the actor trended a hashtag saying that they only want the film in theaters. But the producer didn't budge and eventually, the film released on the OTT platform.
Now, reports are doing the rounds that Doctor will directly release on Disney + Hotstar although exhibitors still believe that the film will only release in theaters.
Fans of Sivakarthikeyan have been requesting Doctor's producer KJR Studios' Rajesh to release the film only in theaters with the hashtag #DoctorOnlyInTheaters on Twitter.
We hear that Rajesh had thought of releasing the film in theaters but he is said to have recently got a fancy price from the OTT Giant and hence, he is planning to go ahead and lock the deal.
Buzz is that Sivakarthikeyan and Doctor's director Nelson are also upset with the move of the producer.