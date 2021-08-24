Sivakarthikeyan feels excited about his meet with the legendary comedian Goundmani!

Leading Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan is a big fan of the legendary Tamil comedy actor Goundamani. Siva had mimicked Goundmani's dialogues when he used to work in the comedy and reality shows of Vijay TV. Even in his films, Siva used a lot of dialogues of Goundamani.
Recently, Siva met Goundamani and posted a pic with the comedy actor on Twitter. "With the legend #GoundamaniSir A great moment with lots of fun and a day to be remembered", tweeted Sivakarthikeyan.
On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan's next immediate release in Tamil is Doctor, which will be directly premiering on an OTT platform.
Siva is currently busy shooting for his college-based comedy entertainer Don. His Ayalaan with director Ravikumar is also getting ready for a possible release in 2022. The actor is also likely to team up with Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.