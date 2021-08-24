Sivakarthikeyan feels excited about his meet with the legendary comedian Goundmani!

Leading Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan is a big fan of the legendary Tamil comedy actor Goundamani. Siva had mimicked Goundmani's dialogues when he used to work in the comedy and reality shows of Vijay TV. Even in his films, Siva used a lot of dialogues of Goundamani.

Recently, Siva met Goundamani and posted a pic with the comedy actor on Twitter. "With the legend #GoundamaniSir A great moment with lots of fun and a day to be remembered", tweeted Sivakarthikeyan.