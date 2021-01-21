Sivakarthikeyan: I know the basic plot of Thalapathy65

It's well known that Nelson, the director of Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor is all set to direct actor Vijay in his 65th film.
In a recent interview, Sivakarthikeyan said: "I know the basic plot of Thalapathy 65. When Nelson brother told me about the narration session, I was excited. Later, it was difficult for me to stay silent despite knowing that he is all set to direct Vijay sir. Nelson Anna is the apt person to direct a big star like Vijay sir and work in a big film to be produced by Sun Pictures".
Talking about the release of Doctor, Sivakarthikeyan said that they had initially planned to release the film for Pongal but due to the pandemic, they are now targeting a possible theatrical release in April.
Besides Doctor, Sivakarthikeyan also has a sci-fi film Ayalaan directed by Ravikumar Rajendran.