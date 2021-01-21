Sivakarthikeyan: I know the basic plot of Thalapathy65

It's well known that Nelson, the director of Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor is all set to direct actor Vijay in his 65th film.

In a recent interview, Sivakarthikeyan said: "I know the basic plot of Thalapathy 65. When Nelson brother told me about the narration session, I was excited. Later, it was difficult for me to stay silent despite knowing that he is all set to direct Vijay sir. Nelson Anna is the apt person to direct a big star like Vijay sir and work in a big film to be produced by Sun Pictures".