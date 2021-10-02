Sivakarthikeyan: It was difficult for me to play a subtle character in 'Doctor'!

Known for being talkative and speak counter dialogues, Sivakarthikeyan plays a subtle character in his upcoming film Doctor with minimal dialogues.
"It was difficult for me to play a subtle character. Started my career as a TV host, I have always been talkative and throw punches but in Doctor, Nelson has asked me to speak less but all other characters around me would talk a lot. Had it been any other film, would've created punch lines for me but in Doctor, I only wrote such counter dialogues for others".
Sivakarthikeyan has also heaped praise on the film's music composer Anirudh Ravichander. "Anirudh bro is the soul of Doctor. His music has been the biggest strength for us and all the songs have become big hits", he added.
Talking about the film's heroine Priyanka Arul Mohan, Siva said: "It feels good to work with an actress who knows Tamil as we would know whether the comedy would work on the spot and no need to wait till the dubbing".