Sivakarthikeyan: It was difficult for me to play a subtle character in 'Doctor'!

Known for being talkative and speak counter dialogues, Sivakarthikeyan plays a subtle character in his upcoming film Doctor with minimal dialogues.

"It was difficult for me to play a subtle character. Started my career as a TV host, I have always been talkative and throw punches but in Doctor, Nelson has asked me to speak less but all other characters around me would talk a lot. Had it been any other film, would've created punch lines for me but in Doctor, I only wrote such counter dialogues for others".