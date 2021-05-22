Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi, and Sathyaraj spread awareness on COVID19!

Actors Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi, and Sathyaraj have come forward and appeared in the Tamil Nadu Government's awareness videos to curb COVID19.
All the three actors have asked the people to say home and step out only when the situation is necessary. They have also asked the people to wear a mask, sanitize and wash their hands regularly.
In addition to the safety protocol, the actors have also asked the citizens to get vaccinated in their turn. Fans of these actors have also shared the awareness video on their respective social media pages.
Sources say that the Tamil Nadu Government is planning to approach more actors to spread awareness on the second wave of the pandemic.
These awareness videos will be also be playing in leading TV networks.