Sivakarthikeyan lauded 'Maanaadu' team!

Tamil cinema's leading actor Sivakarthikeyan watched Silambarasan TR's recent film Maanaadu and thoroughly enjoyed it. The Doctor star said that the film industry needs more such hits.
"Enjoyed #Maanaadu thoroughly. Entire team has given their best to make this racy entertainer. @vp_offl sir u nailed it with your neat execution @SilambarasanTR_
sir super @iam_SJSuryah sir neenga therichiteenga @thisisysr sir bgm full fire. Big congratulations to entire #Maanaadu team very happy for u @kalyanipriyan
@Premgiamaren bro I tagged u this time @Richardmnathan sir @silvastunt
master @sureshkamatchi sir @Cinemainmygenes semma work sir Let this success continue for our industry", tweeted Sivakarthikeyan.
Earlier, Sivakarthikeyan personally called Venkat Prabhu and asked about the issues in the film's release. He also asked if the team needed any help for a smooth release.
Good to see this camaraderie in the Tamil film industry!