Sivakarthikeyan lauds cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, calls him a hero!

After scoring a century in the second innings and the important five-wicket haul in the first innings of the recently concluded second test match of the India vs England series in Chennai, wishes are pouring in for the Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin.

"I can’t express how I feel right now, but I am so very grateful to each and everyone who has wished me over the last few days. I would also like to thank the #KnowledgableChennaiCrowd for turning up in numbers and making me feel like a hero", tweeted Ravichandran Ashwin.