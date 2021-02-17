Sivakarthikeyan lauds cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, calls him a hero!

After scoring a century in the second innings and the important five-wicket haul in the first innings of the recently concluded second test match of the India vs England series in Chennai, wishes are pouring in for the Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin.
"I can’t express how I feel right now, but I am so very grateful to each and everyone who has wished me over the last few days. I would also like to thank the #KnowledgableChennaiCrowd for turning up in numbers and making me feel like a hero", tweeted Ravichandran Ashwin.
Quoting Ashwin's tweet, birthday boy Sivakarthikeyan wrote: "Brooo u r a hero bro. A Century in this pitch was amazing to watch..keep going we are waiting for many more such inspiring moments from you @ashwinravi99 bro".
It is worth mentioning that Sivakarthikeyan is an ardent follower of cricket and he even produced and acted in the cricket-based emotional drama Kanaa.