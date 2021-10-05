Sivakarthikeyan on why 'Doctor' releasing on Saturday?

Usually, Tamil films would release on Friday and some of the producers have also released their films on Thursday but Doctor is releasing on Saturday(October 9).
While a few thought that for sentimental reasons, the makers are releasing the film on a Saturday, Sivakarthikeyan has said in a recent interaction that the team wanted to cash in the weekend collections in addition to the Pooja holidays and hence, locked October 9.
Produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Nelson Dhilpkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing the film.
Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay, Yogi Babu, Archana, and Ilavarasu are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
Touted to be a crime thriller, Doctor is also simultaneously releasing in Telugu.