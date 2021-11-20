Sivakarthikeyan pens a song for Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan'?

While everyone expected Sivakarthikeyan to write the lyrics for a song in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, now sources say that the actor has penned a track in Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan.
Reports say that as Pandiraj and music composer Imman share a close rapport with Sivakarthikeyan, they approached the actor to pen a song in the film and he readily agreed.
Sivakarthikeyan is an admirer of Suriya and the former also worked with Pandiraj and Imman in several films.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Soori, Sathyaraj, Ilavarasu, Saranya Ponvannan, Vinay Rai, and Jayaprakash are playing pivotal characters in Etharkkum Thunindhavan.
The film is now all set to release on February 4. Rathnavelu has cranked the camera for the film and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.