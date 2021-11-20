Sivakarthikeyan pens a song for Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan'?

While everyone expected Sivakarthikeyan to write the lyrics for a song in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, now sources say that the actor has penned a track in Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

Reports say that as Pandiraj and music composer Imman share a close rapport with Sivakarthikeyan, they approached the actor to pen a song in the film and he readily agreed.