Sivakarthikeyan: Puneeth Rajkumar is an inspiration to all of us

Later, he interacted with the media in Karnataka. "A few months back, Puneeth sir spoke to me over the phone and appreciated my work. He also invited me to come to his residence in Bengaluru. I never imagined visiting his family like this. Puneeth sir's wife told me that my film Doctor made him laugh so much in recent times. I don't know what to say at this juncture", said Sivakarthikeyan.

"Puneeth Rajkumar sir is a big inspiration to all of us. Film stars should also be real heroes like him and he made sure to appreciate good actors and good talents irrespective of the language. I want to learn this good quality from him", he added.

Sivakarthikeyan had earlier danced with Puneeth's brother Shivarajkumar in Vajrakaya.