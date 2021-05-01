Sivakarthikeyan shares his unseen pic with Thala Ajith on his birthday!

Sivakarthikeyan has shared an unseen pic with Thala Ajith from Aegan and wished him a happy birthday.
The actor tweeted: "Golden Jubilee Year wishes to you. Just like how you achieved great things by facing several hurdles, we are also hoping to come out of these testing times. With so much love, Sivakarthikeyan".
Sivakarthikeyan always admires Ajith as the latter is also a self-made star without any film background. Also, Ajith shares a close rapport with Siva that the Viswasam actor would appreciate him after watching his films.
Ajith and Sivakarthikeyan had met on many occasions and as a matter of fact, the actor was supposed to work with the Veeram and Viswasam filmmaker Siva.