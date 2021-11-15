Sivakarthikeyan signs a film with Sun Pictures!

The actor had earlier worked with the production house in the super hit film Namma Veettu Pillai . Sun Pictures and Sivakarthikeyan are yet to take a final call on the director who would be helming the film but as of now, the project is confirmed. Sources say that Sivakarthikeyan has been paid a whopping salary for the film.

After the massive success of Doctor , leading production house Sun Pictures have signed a film with actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Siva's next immediate release in Tamil is Don with debutant Cibi. Produced by Lyca Productions and Sivakarthikeyan, the film is likely to release in December.

Siva also has a sci-fi film titled Ayalaan with Ravikumar Rajendran. The actor has also signed a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.