Sivakarthikeyan supports Tiruppur Collector, urges everyone to vote with masks

Recently Tiruppur District Collector used the #ValimaiUpdate hashtag to spread awareness among the fans of Thala Ajith to go out and vote in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. Now, he has used Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor poster to spread out the word that it's a must for people to wear a mask while registering their votes in the elections during the pandemic.

He posted a specially designed poster featuring an image from Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor in which the actor was seen wearing a mask and the caption read: "Wear a mask and come to vote".

Quoting the poster of the Tiruppur District Collector Vijaya Karthikeyan, Sivakarthikeyan tweeted: "Brother @Vijaykarthikeyn neenga Vera level it's a really good initiative and I’m also joining you in this... Request everyone who goes out to vote pls #WearMaskAndVote".