Sivakarthikeyan to get 30crores for his next?

Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Babu's Suresh Productions, and Arun Viswa's Shanthi Talkies are bankrolling the film.

The latest reports from the Telugu media houses say that Sivakarthikeyan has been paid a whopping 30 crores salary for his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual with director Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame.

Sources say that as Doctor has grossed more than 100 crores worldwide, the makers have agreed to pay 30 crores to Sivakarthikeyan, his career-highest remuneration.

Reports say that Rashmika Mandanna is likely to pair opposite Sivakarthikeyan in this biggie, which will be shot in London and Pondicherry.

Thaman has been roped in to compose music for the film while the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu