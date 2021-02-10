Sivakarthikeyan to have three releases in 2021?

It's well-known that Sivakarthikeyan's next immediate release in Tamil is his comedy action entertainer Doctor directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame. Produced by SK Productions and Lyca Productions, Doctor is all set to release on March 26.

The actor is all set to begin shooting for his new film Don which is likely to hit the screens in September for Vinayagar Chathurthi weekend. Produced by Lyca Productions and SK Productions, the film is being directed by newcomer Cibi.

Sivakarthikyan has also finished shooting for his sci-fi action entertainer Ayalaan directed by Ravikumar Rajendran. Produced by 24 AM Studios and KJR Studios, the film is likely to release for the Christmas weekend of 2021.

If all goes well, the actor will have three releases this year.



