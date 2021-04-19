Sivakarthikeyan to pen lyrics for Vijay's next with Nelson!

In Nelson's debut film Kolamavu Kokila , Sivakarthikeyan penned the hit track Enakku Kalyana Vayasu and the actor is producing and playing the lead role in the director's sophomore film Doctor .

It's well known that Sivakarthikeyan is extremely close to director Nelson Dhilipkumar. They share a close rapport ever since their Vijay TV days.

Sivakarthikeyan has also penned the songs in Doctor composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The latest update is that Sivakarthikeyan will be penning at least one song in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with Nelson produced by Sun Pictures.

The team is currently in Georgia for the first schedule of the film. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the yet-untitled film while Manoj Paramahamsa of Nanban fame cranks the camera.

After completing the Georgia schedule, the team is expected to be in Chennai in May.