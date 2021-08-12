Sivakarthikeyan to pen lyrics in 'Beast'?

In Nelson's soon-to-be-released Doctor , Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead role and he has also penned all the songs.

It's well known that Sivakarthikeyan is a good friend of director Nelson Dhilipkumar ever since their Vijay TV days. When Nelson made Kolamavu Kokila , Sivakarthikeyan penned the Kalyana Vayasu song composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The latest hot buzz is that if all goes well, Sivakarthikeyan will also pen a few numbers in Vijay's Beast as both Anirudh and Nelson Dhilpkumar are good friends of the actor.

Fans are also excited to know what Sivakarthikeyan would pen for Thalapathy Vijay! The shoot of Beast is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Chennai and surrounding locales.

After the Chennai schedule, the team is expected to shoot a high-octane action sequence in Hyderabad.