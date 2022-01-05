Sivakarthikeyan to play a tourist guide in his next?

The hot buzz in the Telugu media circle is that Sivakarthikeyan will be seen playing a tourist guide in his new film to be directed by Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame. Rashmika Mandanna plays a tourist from London and she would eventually fall in love with the local tour guide in Pondicherry, added the reports.

Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Babu's Suresh Productions, and Arun Viswa's Shanthi Talkies are bankrolling the film. As reported by us earlier, Sivakarthikeyan has been paid his career-highest salary for this yet-untitled film.

Telugu cinema's leading composer Thaman is scoring the songs and background score for the film while the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

The shoot of the film is likely to begin in February.



