Sivakarthikeyan to replace Dhanush?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Sivakarthikeyan is likely to replace Dhanush in Sathya Jyothi Films' upcoming film with Raatchasan director Ram Kumar.
Sources say that Ram Kumar took more time for the pre-production so, Dhanush has signed multiple films with various production houses. Now, Ram Kumar is ready but Dhanush's dates are full.
Reports say that talks have been initiated by Sathya Jyothi Films but nothing has been confirmed yet. Tentatively titled Vaal Natchathiram, Ram Kumar wants the film to be made in multiple languages.
Meanwhile, Siva is busy with the final schedule of his campus rom-com Don, he is also in talks with Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual to be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao's Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.