Sivakarthikeyan to team up with Rajkumar Periyasamy?

The latest report from the Kollywood media circle is that Sivakarthikeyan is all set to team up with Rangoon director Rajkumar Periyasamy. Started his career in Vijay TV, Rajkumar directed many reality shows and also worked with Sivakarthikeyan during his small screen stint.

Sources say that just like how Sivakarthikeyan worked with Nelson(also a Vijay TV product) and boosted up his career, he liked the script of Rajkumar and agreed to work with him.