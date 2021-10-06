Sivakarthikeyan: We shouldn't make 'Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam-2'!

In a recent media interaction, Sivakarthikeyan has said that he is quite firm in his decision that the team Varudhapadatha Valibar Sangam shouldn't make a sequel.
"We never thought that the film would get such a grand reception. We enjoyed making the film and just had a few discussions for a possible sequel. But now I'm sure that we shouldn't make Varudhapadatha Valibar Sangam 2", said Siva.
Varudhapadatha Valibar Sangam is one of the biggest blockbusters in Sivakarthikeyan's career.
Talking about the Remo sequel, the actor said: "We can't continue the film but can make a spin-off using the nurse role".
Meanwhile, Siva's next Doctor is all set to release on October 9. He is also acting in a college-based entertainer Don.