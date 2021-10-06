Sivakarthikeyan: We shouldn't make 'Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam-2'!

In a recent media interaction, Sivakarthikeyan has said that he is quite firm in his decision that the team Varudhapadatha Valibar Sangam shouldn't make a sequel.

"We never thought that the film would get such a grand reception. We enjoyed making the film and just had a few discussions for a possible sequel. But now I'm sure that we shouldn't make Varudhapadatha Valibar Sangam 2", said Siva.