Sivakarthikeyan's ‘Doctor’ to premiere this Diwali on Sun TV!

Reliable sources say that Sivakarthikeyan's blockbuster Tamil film Doctor is all set to premiere this Diwali on Sun TV. We also hear that the film will have its digital premiere on Netflix on November 5.

Produced by SK Productions and KJR Studios, Nelson of Kolamavu Kokila fame has directed Doctor. Released on October 9, Doctor has grossed around 64.5 crores in Tamil Nadu, the highest ever for a Sivakarthikeyan film.