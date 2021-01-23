Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' and 'Ayalaan' to release this year?

As reported by us earlier, Sivakarthikeyan's comedy action entertainer Doctor with director Nelson Dhilipkumar is all set for a theatrical release in April. Produced by KJR Studios and SK Productions, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the actor's pair.

The latest update we hear is that the makers of the actor's Ayalaan also wants the film to release by the end of this year. We hear that if all goes well Ayalaan will hit the screens for the Christmas weekend of this year.

Ravikumar Rajendran of Indru Netru Naalai fame is directing Ayalaan. Produced by 24AM Studios, KJR Studios is likely to release Ayalaan. The film boasts an ensemble of actors including Rakul Preet Singh, Bhanupriya, Isha Koppikar, Yogi Babu, and Karunakaran. AR Rahman is composing the music for Ayalaan.