Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' censored with UA certificate

Produced by KJR Studios and SK Productions, the digital censor certificate is all over the internet. The runtime of the film is 2hr and 28 minutes. Sources say that the film is likely to have a digital premiere considering the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic in India.

Sivakarthikeyan's comedy action entertainer Doctor has been censored with a UA certificate.

Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing the film and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the romantic interest of Sivakarthikeyan, Vinay Rai is said to be playing the baddie while Yogi Babu and Archana are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

If Doctor premieres on OTT, it will be Sivakarthikeyan's first digital release.