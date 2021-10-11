Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' opens big in Tamil Nadu!

Sivakarthikeyan's recent dark comedy thriller Doctor has registered an excellent opening in Tamil Nadu. KJR Studios, the presenter of the film says that the film has grossed nearly 8.2 crores on day one in Tamil Nadu while the early estimated figures from the trade circle had mentioned 7.4 crores.

Trade sources also say that the film would've grossed around 7.5 to 8 crores on the second day (Sunday) in Tamil Nadu.

While the Chennai and Chengalpattu multiplexes are strictly following the 50% occupancy protocol, sources say that many single screens are allowing 100% occupancy.

Nevertheless, Doctor's massive opening has certainly brought a big smile to the film industry. The word of mouth is also positive for the film and hence, the distributors are expecting this film to be a blockbuster.