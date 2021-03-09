Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' postpones release date!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Sivakarthikeyan's comedy action thriller Doctor will not be releasing on March 26 due to the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Elections. The film's one of the producers and presenters KJR Studios is now planning to push the film to May.

Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing the film and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.