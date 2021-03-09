Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' postpones release date!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Sivakarthikeyan's comedy action thriller Doctor will not be releasing on March 26 due to the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Elections. The film's one of the producers and presenters KJR Studios is now planning to push the film to May.
Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing the film and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.
Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the romantic interest of Sivakarthikeyan in the film. Vinay Rai is said to be playing the baddie while Yogi Babu, and Archana are also playing pivotal characters.
All the songs in the film have become chartbusters and created a fantastic buzz. Currently, Siva is busy shooting for his upcoming college-based entertainer Don and his Ayalaan is also getting for a possible release by the end of this year.