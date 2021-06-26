Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' to finally release in theatres?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that the makers of Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor are now planning to release the film in theaters on August 15.
Earlier, they had planned to release on Disney + Hotstar but the OTT platform also wanted the satellite rights to be given to Vijay TV. But KJR Studios, the producers of Doctor had already inked a deal with Sun TV so, the entire process was delayed.
Directed by Nelson, Priyanka Arul Mohan plays Sivakarthikeyan's pair in the film while Vinay Rai plays the antagonist. The film also has an ensemble of actors including Yogi Babu, Milind Soman, Arun Alexander, Sunil Reddy, and Reddin Kingsley.