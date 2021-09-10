Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' to release in theatres this October!

Sivakarthikeyan's long-awaited Doctor was initially rumored to be a direct digital release but as the COVID19 situation has improved with a lesser number of cases, the film's producers KJR Studios have decided to release it in theaters this October.

Jointly produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing Doctor and Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the songs and background score. Already, the songs in the film have become chartbusters.