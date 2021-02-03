Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' to release on March 26!

Only yesterday Sify.com had reported to our readers that Sivakarthikeyan's new comedy entertainer Doctor will hit the screens on March 26. Today, Sivakarthikeyan has unveiled the release date with a brand new poster.

Sivakarthikeyan has also recently completed the dubbing of the film. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan's own production house in association with KJR Studios, Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing the film and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.